Boca Raton Senior Community Tests Out a Food Service Robot

Sinai Residences in Boca Raton hires a new employee — a robot named “Servi.”

According to WPTV, the senior living community is testing out the new robot to keep residents safe during the pandemic.

While there are servers who continue to work to prepare and plate the food, the robot serves it.

The executive director of Sinai Residences, Rachel Blumberg, said that the company spares no expense when it comes to the health and safety of the residents. She said that with the challenges COVID-19 presented and an increase of cases, she and her team were thinking of long-term changes.

“Blumberg said they are renting Servi from a technology company. She said it averages out to cost about $2 an hour,” Sabirah Rayford said in her article.

“It’s been a wonderful solution to assist our employees and it doesn’t replace our employees,” Blumberg said. “It’s actually more of a tool to help them.”