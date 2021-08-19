Boca Raton Museum of Art Announces Machu Picchu Tickets Now Available to the Public

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth’s office has announced that tickets to Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru are now available to the public!

Be sure to reserve your tickets in advance to secure a preferred date and time to experience this blockbuster exhibition.

Go to BocaMuseum.org/Golden to purchase your tickets now.

For assistance in booking your tickets or answers to questions about Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, you can contact our box office by email [email protected] or by phone 561.392.2500 x228.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Embark on a journey through time and discover a culture that thrived in a mythic world. Explore the world premiere exhibition, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru! Behold the marvels of engineering that sheltered a truly spiritual civilization and the ornate riches they once cherished.

This all-new, immersive museum experience will transport you to the jewel of the only cradle of civilization in the Southern Hemisphere, the Incan city of Machu Picchu. You will walk among a stunning selection of 192 artifacts from royal tombs that include spectacular objects that belonged to noble Andean lords. Here you will plunge into the Amazon rainforest and come face-to-face with one of the most impressive collections of gold treasures to ever tour the world.

Rivaled only by Ancient Egypt in longevity and by the Roman Empire in engineering, Andean societies dominated a substantial segment of South America for over 3,000 years. Nestled in a cloud forest, this great Inca Empire’s enduring symbol of architectural prowess is protected by twin sacred mountains and is invisible from below. Further adding to its unrivaled beauty, the flourishing landscape of Machu Picchu has restored much of the original biodiversity that it enjoyed in Incan times through a recent reforestation initiative. In this dramatically staged expedition, the sounds of roaring jaguars, screaming macaws, and torrential rainfall are all around you as you unravel the mysteries of Andean cosmology and marvel at the sophistication of Andean artists.

Guided by Ai Apaec, a mythical Andean hero, visitors will gain a window into transformation through the forces of nature that result in his death and subsequent rebirth. In this world, nothing is fixed and beings can change from one form to another. Dive into this magical universe in Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru.

This world premiere exhibition opens in a limited run at the Boca Raton Museum of Art on October 16, 2021 before embarking on a multi-country, world-wide tour.

