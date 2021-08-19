Published On: Wed, Aug 18th, 2021

Boca Raton Museum of Art Announces Machu Picchu Tickets Now Available to the Public

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth’s office has announced that tickets to Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru are now available to the public!

Be sure to reserve your tickets in advance to secure a preferred date and time to experience this blockbuster exhibition.

Go to BocaMuseum.org/Golden to purchase your tickets now.

For assistance in booking your tickets or answers to questions about Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, you can contact our box office by email [email protected] or by phone 561.392.2500 x228.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Embark on a journey through time and discover a culture that thrived in a mythic world. Explore the world premiere exhibition, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru! Behold the marvels of engineering that sheltered a truly spiritual civilization and the ornate riches they once cherished.

This all-new, immersive museum experience will transport you to the jewel of the only cradle of civilization in the Southern Hemisphere, the Incan city of Machu Picchu. You will walk among a stunning selection of 192 artifacts from royal tombs that include spectacular objects that belonged to noble Andean lords. Here you will plunge into the Amazon rainforest and come face-to-face with one of the most impressive collections of gold treasures to ever tour the world.

Rivaled only by Ancient Egypt in longevity and by the Roman Empire in engineering, Andean societies dominated a substantial segment of South America for over 3,000 years. Nestled in a cloud forest, this great Inca Empire’s enduring symbol of architectural prowess is protected by twin sacred mountains and is invisible from below. Further adding to its unrivaled beauty, the flourishing landscape of Machu Picchu has restored much of the original biodiversity that it enjoyed in Incan times through a recent reforestation initiative. In this dramatically staged expedition, the sounds of roaring jaguars, screaming macaws, and torrential rainfall are all around you as you unravel the mysteries of Andean cosmology and marvel at the sophistication of Andean artists.

Guided by Ai Apaec, a mythical Andean hero, visitors will gain a window into transformation through the forces of nature that result in his death and subsequent rebirth. In this world, nothing is fixed and beings can change from one form to another. Dive into this magical universe in Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru.

This world premiere exhibition opens in a limited run at the Boca Raton Museum of Art on October 16, 2021 before embarking on a multi-country, world-wide tour.

If you need assistance with your order, please contact their box office at 561.392.2500 x228.

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

