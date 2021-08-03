Boca Raton Hooters Girl Crowned Miss Hooters

Boca Raton Hooters Girl Gianna Tulio won the 24th Annual Miss Hooters Pageant on Thursday, July 29th in Orlando. Tulio competed for the 2021 Miss Hooters Title, which includes a $30,000 prize and will serve as the face of the iconic brand. Tulio is 23 and resides in Delray Beach. She has been working at the Boca Raton Hooters location for four years. The pageant was held at the Hooters on International Drive.

The pageant contestants were selected from the Hooters Girls who presently work in the restaurants from across the country. The competition consisted of a swimsuit, evening gown and interview portion. The top 20 finalists, who had the opportunity to compete in Orlando, were selected from a virtual pageant featuring 80 contestants.

Tulio was crowned by 2019 Miss Hooters International Briana Smith from Sunrise, Florida. Tulio also received the Miss Photogenic award at this year’s pageant. In her spare time, she loves traveling and getting to explore the different parts of the world and spending time with friends and family. She is involved in numerous charitable outreach events and breast cancer awareness initiatives through South Florida Hooters. This is her second time being selected to represent South Florida Hooters in the pageant.

She will become a brand ambassador and spokesperson, travel to assist in openings, contribute to marketing initiatives, community outreach and special events throughout the year including the Kelly Jo Dowd fundraising efforts in October for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The first runner up is Sloan Miavitz who works at Hooters of Sarasota. Miavitz lives in Sarasota and has worked for South Florida Hooters for three years.