Boca Raton Business Owners Want to Give Nonprofits “Comeback” Cash

Allegra Marketing Print Mail Launches “The Comeback” to Help Local Nonprofit Organizations Bounce Back After Covid-19

Boca Raton, FL – Leading printing and marketing solutions provider, Allegra Marketing Print Mail, has announced that it will launch a nationwide sweepstakes titled “The Comeback.”

Aimed to help local nonprofits promote events and fundraisers that were previously cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, “The Comeback” will provide winners with $500 in free print, mail or marketing services to promote their rescheduled event or fundraising initiative.

“We understand how difficult this past year has been for organizations to connect with their employees and the community members they serve,” said Burke Cueny, Vice President of Marketing for Alliance Franchise Brands, parent company of Allegra Marketing Print Mail. “Providing assistance to recovering nonprofits to help promote their rescheduled events through print, mail and marketing solutions is just one of the many ways we show our support. The Allegra team is eager to play a part in helping these individuals reconnect and get back on their feet.”

“The Comeback” will launch on August 23 and submissions will close on September 24. Nonprofits who wish to enter should submit an entry form on the Allegra Marketing Print Mail website at https://www.allegramarketingprint.com/comeback

To be considered for the winning prize, entrants must provide a brief description of the event they will be hosting in either 2021 or 2022 that was previously rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those submitting must also provide proof of 501C(3) or 501C(4) certification.

Allegra businesses are independently owned and operated, and are part of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing and visual communications. To learn more about Allegra and The Comeback sweepstakes, visit https://www.allegramarketingprint.com/comeback

About Alliance Franchise Brands LLC (parent company of Allegra)

Alliance Franchise Brands LLC and its subsidiary, KK Printing Canada ULC, are the franchisors of more than 600 locations in North America operating the company’s brands: Allegra Marketing Print Mail, Image360, Signs Now, Signs By Tomorrow, KKP, Insty-Prints, American Speedy Printing Centers and RSVP.

Independently owned and operated franchises provide national, regional and local businesses and organizations with a one-stop resource for technologically advanced solutions for their printing, marketing and graphics communications. For more information, visit https://alliancefranchisebrands.com/.

Terms and Conditions

Official rules. No purchase necessary. Promotion begins at 12:01 AM ET on 8/23/21 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on 9/24/21. All entries must be received by 11:59 PM ET on 9/24/21.

No incomplete, forged or altered Online Entries will be accepted. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned. By entering such contest, participant is agreeing to waive rights of submitted photo and video content to Allegra Marketing Print Mail for marketing purposes.

SELECTION: The Sponsor will choose up to six (6) winners.

PRIZES AND ODDS: Up to six prize winners will receive $500 in awarded services from Allegra Marketing Print Mail. Taxes and fees, if any, are the responsibility solely of winners.

ELIGIBILITY & CONDITIONS: Customer Sweepstakes open to individual legal residents of the 50 U.S. and District of Columbia, age 18 or older as of 8/23/21 except employees (and their immediate families and members of the same household) of Sponsor, and their immediate family members, respective affiliates, agents and advertising and promotion agencies. By submitting a prize claim, a winner agrees to allow use of his or her name, addresses (city, state), voice, likeness, biographical information photographs and/or videos for advertising, trade, marketing, and publicity in all media now known or hereinafter invented without territorial or time limitations and without compensation, unless prohibited. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of winner. In the event of noncompliance, a winner’s prize will be automatically forfeited. If for any reason either of the promotions are not capable of running as planned; or if a promotion becomes corrupted or does not occur in accordance with these full Official Rules for any reason; or if tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in the sole opinion of Sponsor, corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of a promotion, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion, or any portion thereof, without obligation. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these full Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. Participants agree to these Official Rules, which are final and binding in all respects.

VERIFICATION: Each winner will be required to verify their information. Prize may be awarded to alternate winner if verification is not received within 30 days after notifying winner or if prize is returned as undeliverable. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.