Boca Beat, 13.08
- The developers of Uptown Boca, Boca Raton’s first new retail and Class-A multifamily project to open in West Boca Raton in over 20 years, announced the sale of The Residences at Uptown Boca today, to Atlanta-based multifamily real estate investment, development and management company, Cortland. The project was developed by Giles Capital Group, Rosemurgy Properties and Schmier Property Group, in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital. This transaction marks Florida’s largest multifamily deal in 2021 and the highest price per square foot for a garden-style product in Florida, to date. Cushman & Wakefield’s South Florida Multifamily Institutional Properties Group, led by Robert Given, Zach Sackley, Troy Ballard and Neal Victor, brokered the transaction.
- Last Thursday, Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Mike Burke stated that masks would be “strongly encouraged.” Today, Burke has announced that facial coverings will be required in public schools.
- Florida Atlantic University will confer more than 2,000 degrees today for the summer 2021 semester during four in-person commencement ceremonies in the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. The new graduates will join more than 185,000 alumni who have graduated from FAU since the University opened its doors in 1964.
- Despite the shortened summer break and challenges caused by the pandemic, GL Homes and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Back-To-School Drive successfully collected more than 2,400 backpacks stuffed with school essentials. With the strong support of nearly 40 community partners, all Club members attending summer camps will receive a new backpack filled with the supplies needed to start the new school year successfully.
- Kaye Communications (KCOM-PR) has won a coveted Gold Coast Public Relations Council (GCPRC) 2021 Bernays Award for PR Excellence for the firm’s “The New Way to Clubä” brand reinvention and repositioning campaign for Boca Lago Golf & Country Club (BLG&CC). KCOM-PR was the only PR firm in Palm Beach County to win a Bernays Award (named for the father of Public Relations Edward Bernays) in this year’s competition; it is the firm’s 8th Bernays Award.
- Facing intense competition, members of this year’s incoming class of Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine were selected among more than 6,000 applicants nationwide. The medical school received 6,032 applications for 66 spots, up 61 percent from last year. This upward trajectory in medical school applications is a national trend, which indicates that aspiring physicians were not deterred by the stress of COVID-19 and they are eager to do their part.
- Sandy Sexton, a resident of Carriage Hill in Boca Raton, has volunteered at Fuller Center in Boca Raton since 2018. Before she retired, she worked for the Palm Beach County School District as a Speech Language Diagnostician for the Pre-K diagnostic team. When she began working with the school district, children who were referred for special needs testing from Fuller Center were in her territory. When she retired, she continued that work pro-bono to help obtain the children with the services they needed in a prompt manner.
- Continuing to “build” on the rare and powerful network and success of Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s (HFHSPBC) previous CEO Build initiatives, the nonprofit is now recruiting senior business leaders to create the fourth “House That CEOs Built” in South Palm Beach County.
- The 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 30th from 7:30 to 11:30 am, during which hundreds of witches will ride through scenic Downtown Delray Beach, guided by the Delray Beach Police Department. Riders will end at the Delray Green Market Old School Square location, where the party will continue with awards for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Bike,” and “Best Group Theme.” The event benefits the Achievement Centers for Children & Families, and interested supporters can ride as an individual or form a team and register at www.witchesofdelray.org. The registration fee is $30.
- Due to a critical nursing shortage, Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing launched a second-degree, part-time track in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at FAU’s Davie campus to meet the growing need for registered nurses in South Florida and the nation. The first class of graduates from the program will earn their degrees on Tuesday, August 10 at 12:15 p.m. The innovative six-semester track is the only one of its kind in Florida. It prepares working professionals who have a bachelor’s degree or higher in another discipline, as professional nurses who are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN®) to secure licensure as a registered nurse.
