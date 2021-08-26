Boca Beat, 08.26.2021
- The Palm Beach County School Board schools will maintain their position on masks in classrooms. As reported by WPTV, the school board plans on discussing whether to file legal charges against Gov. Ron DeSantis this Wednesday. This decision comes after the school board voted to make face masks mandatory for K-12 students in school buildings and on school transportation. School Board Chairman Frank Barbieri expects to hear from the Florida Department of Education soon about their position.
- The Boca Raton Historical Society and Museum currently has two traveling exhibits at Sugar Sand Park and Lynn University that will be on display until the end of next month.
- Marcella Gravalese, MBA-HSA, has been appointed vice president of Baptist Health Medical Group North. She will lead the physician group’s development and operations and recruit new members to join the primary care and specialty physician practices.
- Fuller Center, a non-profit focused on embracing, educating and empowering under resourced children and families to achieve their full potential, will launch The Promise Program with 16 teenage participants this October. The program is looking for interested participants to enroll. Fuller Center will provide teens (16-22) with access to a positive, caring relationship with a non-parental adult mentor or coach. Palm Beach County Youth Services Department provided the grant for this program with the goal of providing teens with the leadership skills and work experience they need to be successful, self-sustaining, productive members of the community.
- Planet Fitness – one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand – announces the opening of its Delray Beach East club at 3065 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, FL 33483.
- The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced an upcoming concert by the legendary THREE DOG NIGHT, the classic rock band with 21 Top 40 Hits including Joy to the World, Easy to be Hard, An Old Fashioned Love Song, One, Eli’s Coming, Celebrate, and many more.
- Quest Diagnostics, the nation’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it has acquired select assets of Nationwide Laboratory Services (NLS), an independent clinical diagnostics laboratory headquartered in Boca Raton, FL with over 25 years of patient centric service throughout the country.
- Lynn University announced John McAvoy as its chief of campus safety and security. He oversees a team of officers responsible for providing 24/7 campus safety and ensuring the wellbeing of students, employees and guests.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All, will commemorate September’s Hunger Action Month by holding the Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Georgia Southern football game. The game is taking place on Saturday, September 11 at 3:30 pm at the FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Those who donate one or more cereal boxes will get into the game for free. Unopened cereal boxes can be dropped at the stadium (Gate 1) on game day.
- Lynn University marked the start of its 2021–22 academic year with the largest incoming class in its 60-year history. Approximately 1,246 new students, including 858 first-year and transfer students, began classes today.
- Leading printing and marketing solutions provider, Allegra Marketing Print Mail, has announced that it will launch a nationwide sweepstakes titled “The Comeback.”
