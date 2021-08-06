Boca Beat, 08.06
- Fuller Center, a not-for-profit, education-focused organization based in Boca Raton, is accepting applications for its mentorship program. Adults and teens over the age of 16 with the desire to make a difference in the lives of deserving children and youth should consider becoming part of this United Way of Palm Beach County funded program.
- Boca Raton Hooters Girl Gianna Tulio won the 24th Annual Miss Hooters Pageant on Thursday, July 29th in Orlando. Tulio competed for the 2021 Miss Hooters Title, which includes a $30,000 prize and will serve as the face of the iconic brand. Tulio is 23 and resides in Delray Beach. She has been working at the Boca Raton Hooters location for four years. The pageant was held at the Hooters on International Drive.
- Florida Atlantic University has named Christopher J. Delisio as its new vice president for Institutional Advancement and chief executive officer of the FAU Foundation. Delisio brings more than 25 years of diverse development experience to FAU, most recently as the assistant vice president for development and executive director of principal gifts at The Ohio State University. He will begin his new position on Sept. 12.
- Sinai Residences in Boca Raton hires a new employee — a robot named “Servi.” According to WPTV, the senior living community is testing out the new robot to keep residents safe during the pandemic.
- Recently, Palm Beach County School Board attorneys determined that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order makes it impossible for school board members to enforce a mask mandate for students.
- Impact 100 Palm Beach County is looking to fund nonprofit organizations in southern Palm Beach County that implement high-impact initiatives. The Letter of Intent submission form opens on September 24 and closes on October 29 at midnight.
- Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom and Compassion through Art and Science, features works by Japanese scientist and artist Iwasaki Tsuneo (1917-2002). The paintings create a contemplative journey and meditations on the interconnectedness of the universe. Iwasaki collapses distinctions between image, text and thought with imagery representative of both scientific phenomena and Buddhist principles. He forms the images by using characters from the sacred Buddhist text, the Heart Sutra.
- State Farm has teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide Maxwell, an 8 yr. old boy in Boca Raton undergoing treatment for Leukemia, lots of fun with a new outdoor playset!
- Pompano Beach will be the stage for the very first Beach Tennis Fest. Integrating more than 150 athletes of different categories and nationalities on September 4th and 5th, Labor Day holiday.
- Mark your calendars and set your DVR! The 2021 Ballroom Battle “Magnificent 8” community dancers are gearing up for the 14th annual dance showcase presented by Ed Morse Automotive Group which will again be broadcast on WPTV-TV (NBC Affiliate) on Saturday, August 14th, at 7:00PM as well as Live Stream from WPTV website and GSSF’s website for out-of-town guests. Unlike many events that had to be held virtually in recent months, this event will be broadcast as a professional TV production, fashioned after “Dancing with the Stars”, full of glitz, glamour and sensational dance floor moves from community leaders.
- On July 28, Mike Burke was sworn in as the Palm Beach County schools superintendent. Burke began serving the community years ago, his first role with the school district was in 1998 when he served as Budget Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer. He also served as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer from 2012 to 2016.
- The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Florida Atlantic University recently received $500,000 in unrestricted funding from the Citi Foundation to support their continued work in providing technical assistance to small businesses owned by people of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the unprecedented health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
