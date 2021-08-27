B’nai Torah Congregation Moves to 100% Virtual Services for High Holy Days

Kicks Off with FREE Virtual Event Tomorrow (Saturday) Night at 9pm

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton made the decision just this week to host entirely virtual High Holy Days services. This comes as a result of the uptick of Covid-19 cases in the South Florida community, advice from the congregation’s medical advisory board, and being considerate of the overall safety of its members.

High Holy Days include Rosh Hashanah beginning at sunset on September 6 and Yom Kippur beginning at sunset on September 15.

Rabbi David Steinhardt VIDEO 1: https://www.dropbox.com/s/02ief3wculw9207/Rabbi%20Steinhardt%20Video%201.mov?dl=0

“We decided that once again this year our service will be virtual. It makes us very sad. We feel very stressed about that decision and yet we are relieved by the decision because we know that it’s a decision that is being made for the wellbeing and for the health of each one of you and for our community.”

The synagogue is kicking off the High Holy Days with a free musical service this Saturday night at 9:00PM – known as Selichot. It will be open and free to the public and available via Zoom or on Facebook Live.

B’nai Torah Congregation also hosted last year’s High Holy Days services virtually, and has provided services, classes and programs for its members all throughout the year.

Rabbi David Steinhardt VIDEO 2: https://www.dropbox.com/s/npjopedkfp09w32/Rabbi%20Steinhardt%20Video%202.mov?dl=0

“Over the year, we have stood together. Over the year, we have provided the message, the hope, classes and programs. And we have worshipped together. It is possible to do that. We will do it as well as we possibly can. And we do so with the hope we will be sitting together, that we will be worshipping together, that we will be living our lives together in the not so distant future.”

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern U.S. with more than 1,200 families. To attend the virtual services and/or become a member, please contact the synagogue directly at 561-392-8566 or visit BTCBoca.org.