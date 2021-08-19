Benefits Of Blended Learning For Students

With the pandemic turning our world upside down, everything had to be suddenly changed to adjust to the new reality. Businesses had to quickly shift to the remote work culture and offer employees the necessary tools to do their jobs well.

Similarly, students too were left with no other choice but to take online classes to continue their academic studies. But, is it enough to just conduct live sessions with the teacher? Apparently, no. Teachers need to adapt to the situation and offer a combination of different ways to ensure effective learning.

The blended learning approach combines the experience of an online class with eLearning courses. It is a modern and unique solution to ensure students make the most of the knowledge being imparted to them.

To help you understand it in greater detail, we have listed below the top 5 ways students benefit from blended learning:

Increases student engagement:

It is very challenging to keep students engaged with online classes. The main reasons for these could be lack of interaction with the teacher or students not able to grasp concepts immediately. Students don’t find learning through lengthy lectures fun.

With blended learning, students get access to discussion forums and chat rooms where they can help each other. This leads to a more interactive and social learning experience that helps in keeping students involved in the learning process.

Higher retention of information:

When students are made to learn through online pre-recorded videos or slides of text-based information, it can get monotonous after a while. On the contrary, learning through live videos pressurizes students to maintain their pace of learning that is set by the teacher.

With blended learning, students get the best of both worlds. When learning material is shared in advance, they can study it before the online class and gain better clarity on those topics. This leads to better retention of information as compared to studying through just online courses.

Easily accessible:

The best part about blended learning is that it makes it very easy to access learning content. With a mobile-based learning platform, students can easily log in to an online class and start learning from the teacher.

At the same time, they can learn from the online courses whenever they want. There are no restraints on the amount of time they can spend on a topic, which becomes a boon for students struggling with certain topics.

Better control over learning:

With blended learning, students have better control over their learning experience with the multiple features offered by the learning platforms. For instance, let’s consider Saba Cloud, a popular academic learning tool.

With Saba Cloud, students can learn at their own convenience with multiple features like gamified content, asynchronous self-paced courses, and virtual classrooms. Since they get to choose how to engage with the learning content, it reduces the pressure and allows them to have a stress-free learning experience.

Quicker evaluations & feedback:

Today, online learning tools come with a host of in-built elements that allow teachers to conduct assessments and share immediate results. In the traditional classroom setup, this was very time consuming as test papers had to be manually filled out by students and checked by the teacher.

Online tools like LMS immediately evaluate & grade student results which make it easy for teachers to offer feedback to students. So with blended learning, students get instant feedback on their test performance and are able to identify gaps in their learning.

Conclusion:

With declining engagement in online classes, combining it with relevant eLearning courses to help students get more control over their learning is a win-win strategy. As a student, blended learning allows you to have a positive learning experience and better caters to your needs than the traditional classroom learning setup.