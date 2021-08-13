Ben Platt announces album tour dates

Image courtesy of Broadway World

Actor and singer Ben Platt announced the dates for his new album tour. As reported by Broadway World, the tour will start on February 23, 2022, in Orlando, Florida and end on April 8, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Sales are open to the public starting August 10 and ticket information can be found on Platt’s website. Limited VIP packages are available for purchase and include custom merchandise, reserved seating tickets and more.

Platt’s new solo album is now available on all platforms. The album also includes production from Michael Pollack and Zach Skelton.

Platt’s tour will cover locations in Florida like Tampa, Hollywood and Orlando. He will also perform in locations like Amway Center, the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden.