Beach Tennis Fest Is About to Rock in Pompano Beach

Boca Raton, FL – Pompano Beach will be the stage for the very first Beach Tennis Fest. Integrating more than 150 athletes of different categories and nationalities on September 4th and 5th, Labor Day holiday.

The event is being produced by Sea and Sugar and Gazeta News with the coordination of Eliane Gallotti, player and sports enthusiast.

For Gallotti, the event promises to be one of the most incredible that ever happened in the county due to the union of different groups and categories of players, who each day fall more in love with the sport.

“I’ve been playing in the main regional championships and closely follow the passion and dedication of each player or doubles in the games. I’m an athlete and I play several sports, but Beach Tennis has been highlighted by the evolution of the sport that easily integrates anyone who wants to practice, even without ever having held a racket before.” highlights Gallotti.

According to Bruno Rodrigues (Sea and Sugar), the whole production is putting on a great show on the beach to entertain athletes and families. “The idea is to offer sport and entertainment on a busy weekend in Florida, in a healthy environment and mainly in outdoor area”, highlights Rodrigues.

There will be 10 courts, more than 150 athletes, Brazilian food and beverage, vendors, brand and product exhibitors, music and lots of sports.

From beginner to advanced, registration is open.

The organizers are expecting to receive an average of 1,000 people per day in the main area of the event and offer an incredible experience to visitors and athletes.

Registration is now open at EVENTBRITE.COM for the following categories until September 1st:

-Men Beginner

-Women Beginner

-Men intermediate

-Women intermediate

-Men advanced

-Women advanced

-Mix beginner

-Mix intermediate

-Mix advanced

-Men 50

-Women 50 .

“We are in this event to promote and support the Festival, also thinking about the well-being of communities, which are increasingly seeking alternatives for a healthier life, after a year of reclusion due to the pandemic. It is a sport recommended for all ages and provides physical conditioning for athletes, in addition to taking the ‘stress’ out of everyday life and involving the whole family outdoors. We are investing in this event alongside major brands that believe that sports are an indispensable activity in the life of anyone these days, said Fernanda Cirino, Editor of Gazeta News.

The Beach Tennis Fest will also celebrate the Independence of Brazil (September 7th) with an exclusive area and has the support of the Brazilian Consulate in Miami.

To support or sponsor the event, contact Whatsapp – 954 802 6402. To register, go to EventBrite.com – BEACH TENNIS FEST POMPANO BEACH.