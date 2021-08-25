Baby on the cover of ‘Nevermind’ album sues Nirvana

Image courtesy of NPR

Spencer Elden, the man who was photographed on Nirvana’s ‘Neervemind’ album, is suing the rock band for child exploitation and pornography.

As reported by NPR, Elden states that the band profited from and knowingly distributed the photo of him naked as a baby.

Edlen has asked for $150,000 in damages from each of the defendants. The defendants include band member Kurt Cobain’s estate, Universal Music, Warner Records, photographer Kirk Weddle and MCS Music.

The album cover photo was taken by Weddle who was a friend of Edlen’s father. Edlen’s lawsuit accuses Weddle of producing a ‘sexually graphic’ photo of Edlen.

The lawsuit also states that there was initial pushback on whether to show Edlen’s gentiles on the album cover and there was a plan to place a sticker in front of it. However, the sticker was never added to the album cover.

Edlen’s parents never signed a release allowing the photo to be used and Elden never received compensation for the use of the photo.

“Spencer’s true identity and legal name are forever tied to the commercial sexual exploitation he experienced as a minor,” says Elden’s attorney, Robert Lewis.

Edlen’s attorney states that Elden has experienced interference with emotional and educational development as well as emotional distress.