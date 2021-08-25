Applying for Scholarships
- Scholarships are great resources when it comes to planning for and paying for college.
- Unlike student loans, scholarships are gifts that do not need to be repaid. There are thousands of scholarships of all shapes and sizes offered across the country. They come from schools, employers, private companies, nonprofits, communities, religious groups and professional organizations. With a little research and by keeping on top of deadlines, this free money for college can be yours for the taking.
- Types of Scholarships
- Scholarships can be merit based, community based or based on financial need. Or a combination of all of those. Merit-based scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, sometimes combined with a talent, trait or interest. Scholarships awarded on financial need use the student’s income or the income of their family to decide whether or not to award money. Other scholarships are aimed at particular groups of people, such as the children of law enforcement or military families or people from a certain town.
- Finding Scholarships
- Start by asking the school counselor or the financial aid office at the college or university the student plans on attending. You can also look online or check the public library. But make sure the scholarship is legitimate. Real scholarships don’t require ?payment.
- Applying for Scholarships
- Choose a handful of scholarships to go for. Make careful not of their deadlines and read the application information carefully. You may need things like letters of reference; get in touch with those people as soon as possible and give them all the information they’ll need. Some scholarships start their application cycle up to a year early, so it’s almost never too early to start looking.
- Winning a Scholarship
- Congratulations! The first thing to do is to let the university financial aid office know so that it can prepare a total financial aid package. All of the student aid a student receives cannot be more than the cost of attendance at the college or university. Scholarship money is usually awarded directly to the college, where it is applied to tuition, fees and other amounts owed, then leftover funds are sent to you. Some scholarships are paid directly to the student; make sure to ask how the money will be awarded.
About the Author