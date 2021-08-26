Alpert JFS Distributes “Just In Case” Bags To Prepare Clients For Emergencies

Agency Wants Clients of its Food Programs and Services to Be Ready For the Unexpected

Boca Raton, FL – A new Food Pantry Committee at Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) has launched a pilot project to ensure its clients are ready in the event of storms and/or other emergencies.

Earlier this month, Alpert JFS volunteers and employees at Kosher Food Pantry locations in West Palm Beach at Alpert JFS’ main office and inside Temple Shaarei Shalom in Boynton Beach assembled the “Just-in-Case” bags.

Contents included tuna fish/salmon and/or sardines, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, applesauce, canned vegetables, canned fruit, pasta, water and shelf-stable milk, as well as an agency-branded flashlight and hand sanitizer.

Then, volunteers delivered the bags to clients of the agency’s Kosher Food Pantry, and those who received holiday meals or holiday food baskets can use them to prepare a traditional dinner. Volunteers were identified by t-shirts with the Alpert JFS and Melvin J. & Claire Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service (Levine JRFS) logos and the tag line: “We Are Here When You Need Us.”

“Alpert JFS is committed to combating hunger in our community,” said Dr. Elaine Rotenberg. ‘We provide food during the year to individuals and families struggling with food insecurity. The face of food insecurity can be homebound elderly on meager incomes, but can just as easily be young families facing financial challenges, setbacks and job loss.”

“I am so pleased that the first pilot project of the Food Pantry Committee will help supply food and supplies for Alpert JFS clients so that they may be prepared for a variety of unexpected situations,” said Feldman. “The contents of the bags are essentials that are coming from the shelves of our pantries in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach.”



“We are grateful for the generosity of our community members who ensure that our kosher food pantries are stocked with food and supplies,” said Lasky. “If anyone knows of friends, family or neighbors who could benefit from the Alpert JFS Kosher Food Pantry, please call 561-684-1991.”

Committee members include Chair Marjorie Feldman, Holly Bromer, Alpert JFS Board member David Ginsberg, Iris Markel, and Maxine Marks. Alpert JFS Director of Volunteer Leadership Belinda Lasky, who is responsible for the agency’s two Kosher Food Pantries, and Alpert JFS Clinical Director Dr. Elaine Rotenberg lead efforts to expand the organization’s work in combating food insecurity.

About Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County

Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of nearly 200 highly skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to community members. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of children and families, independence of older adults, and quality of life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org/ or phone 561-684-1991.