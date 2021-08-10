ACCF Hosts 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride

October 30th

Bike Parade Features Hundreds of Costumes and Decorated Bikes for Local Charity

Boca Raton, FL -The 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 30th from 7:30 to 11:30 am, during which hundreds of witches will ride through scenic Downtown Delray Beach, guided by the Delray Beach Police Department. Riders will end at the Delray Green Market Old School Square location, where the party will continue with awards for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Bike,” and “Best Group Theme.” The event benefits the Achievement Centers for Children & Families, and interested supporters can ride as an individual or form a team and register at www.witchesofdelray.org. The registration fee is $30.

Each year, witches gather to decorate their bikes (brooms) and dress up in their best witch-ware to raise funds for Achievement Centers for Children and Families (ACCF) located in Delray Beach. ACCF is a community-based organization dedicated to serving under-resourced children and families. At ACCF children are involved in ACCF Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), Out-of-School (After School and Summer Camp), and Teen Mentoring programs that prepare them for academic and social success and empower them to discover their talents. ACCF serves families through Family Support and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis, enabling them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth.

The Witches Brew annual kickoff is Friday, October 22nd from 6 pm to 9 pm at Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub in Delray Beach. The event will include specialty cocktails, a silent auction, rider registration and contests.

Visit www.witchesofdelray.org to register.

Witches of Delray Brew

Friday, October 22nd • 6pm – 9pm

Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub • 2885 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Witches of Delray Ride

Saturday, October 30th • 7:30 am – 11:30 am

Ride Starting Point – Delray Beach City Hall • 100 NW 1st Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Ride End Point–Old School Square Outdoor Pavilion Stage, 51 N Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves hundreds local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org