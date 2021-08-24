A Hemingway on Hemingway to Headline West Palm Beach Library Foundation’s Food for Thought Gala

An author with a famous last name will share her memories of renowned writer Ernest Hemingway at West Palm Beach Library Foundation’s annual Food for Thought Gala on Saturday, Nov. 13 starting at 6:30 p.m.

“Running With the Bulls: My Years with the Hemingways” author Valerie Hemingway is this year’s special guest. Hemingway’s revealing book is a candid look at what she “enjoyed and endured” as Ernest Hemingway’s young assistant who married one of his sons.

Hosted in the Grand Reading Room of the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, guests will enjoy an elegant dinner featuring 20 table hosts seasoned with a local luminary. Proceeds from the gala support the West Palm Beach Library Foundation’s mission to continuously make all community programs, services and resources offered by the Mandel Public Library free to the public.

“We are so excited our special guest will be Valerie Hemingway and we know her presence will add to this inspirational evening,” said Dianne Bernstein, FFT Gala Co-Chair and Board Chair. “We would like to share our deepest appreciation to Melissa Sullivan, our Honorary Event Co-Chair who is underwriting all costs associated with Valerie attending.”

The Food for Thought Co-Chair with Dianne Bernstein is Lesley S. Hogan, Esq. Major sponsors are Lori and Steve Leveen, co-founders of Delray Beach-based Levenger Company, with a mission to “create and sell thoughtfully designed products that promote the enjoyment of reading.”

Major supporters joining Melissa Sullivan as the gala’s Lead Gift Honorary Co-Chairs are Josephine duPont Bayard, Kim Bepler, the Hon. Ann W. Brown and attorney Alexander “Sandy” Myers.

“Food for Thought is our premier fundraising event,” said Dean W. Dimke, West Palm Beach Library Foundation’s Executive Director “The money raised allows us to support our homework centers for children and teens, our reading and arts & culture programs, and other programming and resources. The library is an educational oasis for students, helping our community’s youth to thrive, especially during these times.”

To purchase individual tickets at $350 or explore sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Foundation at 561-868-7715 or visit https://www.wpblf.org/.