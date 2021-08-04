4 Glow Golf and Games launching a first of its kind Nighttime Golf Game

Chamber Member Update

4 Glow Golf and Games, a New Boca Raton company launching a first of its kind Nighttime Golf Game: The 4GG Challenge Course. Think “Putt Putt on Steroids with Disc Golf” at night.

Incorporating Night Golf Glow Ball holes, Disc Golf targets, and introducing FLING GOLF… a Lacrosse meets Golf hybrid recently seen on the popular ABC show Shark Tank. A Closest to the Hole Contest will provide prizes and the winner will get to shoot for a $1 Million Dollar Hole in One!

“We are very excited to have 4 Glow Golf launch this fun, safe Game Field at the Country Club of Coral Springs. It generates revenue at night and brings in a new demographic to our renovated facilities. Our members and guests have enjoyed his unique Nighttime Game set up,” said Bill Friesing, General Manager of Country Club of Coral Springs.

Created by Bob Wikes and currently focused on Night Golf private club events, he said the public interest has been so high that he developed this walk-able “4GG Challenge Course” , open to the public and kicks off the 21/22 Season. “Simple idea for the 4gg Challenge course, take a small portion of golf course, reimagine it, put fun targets and shorter holes that everyone can reach and light it up with 1000’s of LED lights,” said Wikes, founder and self-proclaimed GlowMaster.

Player Admission includes balls and clubs for play, food, beverages, and a welcome gift. Twosome starts at $120, played in groups of 5. Reservations/Tee Times required. Food and beverage service starts at 7:30pm. More details on the website.

“Bob set up a nighttime event as part of a weekend of activity for my charity, Caddy for a Cure. All I can say is he blew away my guests and my expectations. Over the top, grand slam home run! Can’t wait to see what he comes up with for his Challenge Course,” said Russ Holden, Caddy for a Cure Program CEO and PGA Professional.

Web Site with registration/info link: https://www.4GLOWGOLF.com

GAME Played in Groups of 5, Course played in 60 – 90 Minutes

Clubs, Discs, Balls, Fling Stick all provided for play.

4 Glow Golf, a division of Fore Green Golf LLC (est. 2010), creates and designs nighttime golf and games events for country club member events, corporate team building, and private parties. Owner Bob (Bobby) Wikes spent years as a sales and marketing executive in the Consumer Electronics Industry. Seeing the explosive growth in Top Golf, Drive Shack and Tiger Woods new PopStroke, he recognized the growth in “Golfertainment”, and launched 4 Glow Golf and Games in January 2020.

4 Glow Golf

2650 NW 1st Ave Suite #12

Boca Raton FL 33432



Contact:

Bob Wikes

[email protected]

561.504.5933