When Do I Need to Hire a Car Accident Lawyer?

Boca Raton Car Accident Statistics Still Remain High

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), 22,096 crashes took place in Palm Beach County in 2020. The FLHSMV states that car accidents caused 98 fatalities thus far in 2021, many of these work related traffic deaths. A total of 1,919 car accidents took place in June and 525 in July.

If you find yourself among those injured people, or if you lost a loved one in a car accident, you might not know what to do beyond seeking medical attention. Then you may wonder how you’ll pay all of the bills you get from the emergency room and follow-up doctor visits. That’s when you need to hire a car accident lawyer.

Should You Hire a Car Accident Lawyer?

If you have an injury, you may wonder whether you’ll need a car accident lawyer or where to start the process of looking for one.

Before this step, however, do not ignore your medical injuries, regardless of how small they may seem. Always accept medical assistance from EMS if it arrives, then seek medical attention from a doctor, either at an emergency department, urgent care center, or from your personal care physician.

When deciding on hiring an accident lawyer, don’t base your decision only on television commercials. Look for lawyers with experience. Research lawyers that work specifically with car accidents and personal injuries. Consider the law firm’s reputation in closing cases, the firm’s resources, and the firm’s previous experience. Having these things in mind may help you choose the best accident attorney for your case.

A car accident lawyer advocates for their clients and fights for their rights. The attorney of your choosing will walk you through your legal process, but stay informed and involved in your case. If you have questions, ask your attorney. If you don’t know how to move forward, ask your attorney.

How Long Will My Case Take?

The length of a case varies with each client. It may depend on insurance carriers, medical treatment, and if witnesses or physical evidence can confirm what happened.

It is never too soon to consider an accident lawyer, especially if the accident wasn’t your fault—and the sooner you hire a good car accident lawyer, the sooner your case will resolve.

Moreover, insurance companies are tricky to deal with and don’t like to pay out on claims. A car accident lawyer will make sure you get the compensation you deserve