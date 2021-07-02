Tropical Storm Elsa now a hurricane

Tropical Storm Elsa is now the first hurricane of the season. There is a risk that Florida may face coastal flooding, winds, and rain by early next week. However, this prediction may change depending on how Elsa is impacted during its movement through the Greater Antilles Islands.

Photo from the National Hurricane Center.

The Windward Islands and lower Leeward Islands are expected to experience tropical storm conditions this weekend.

Puerto Rico and southern Hispaniola will be likely impacted by Elsa’s rain by Saturday, creating conditions for flooding and mudslides.

Cuba, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas may also face winds and rain by early next week.

