Travis Scott premieres new song during Rolling Loud 2021

Travis Scott debuts his new single that will appear in his upcoming album. As reported by Revolt, the song “Escape Plan” was performed by Scott during Rolling Loud on July 24. Scott mentioned the new song on Instagram with a bit of the song’s upcoming music video.

Photo courtesy of Revolt

Scott captioned the clip, “SOME ONE ASK ME HOW IM STARTING TONIGHT OFF IMA MAKING A ESCAPE. WHOS READYYY. I WANT THE RAGE TONIGHT,”

Scott’s new song is from his new album Utopia but has not yet announced a release date. “It’s feeling like a progression from Astroworld. I’m starting to shape a new soundscape, it’s pretty interesting,” says Scott. “I’m just growing from where I left off and taking it to an untouchable height.”

Scott released Astroworld in 2018 and followed the album with a compilation project with Jackboys in 2019. The new album will reportedly drop this year.