Traffic Advisory on St. Andrew’s Blvd

Today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., a traffic advisory is in place at the intersection of Palmetto Park Rd and St. Andrew’s Blvd to change over a new traffic light mast.

Earlier today, the Boca Raton Police Services Department posted on Facebook that minor delays and traffic congestion can be expected throughout the day.

The traffic intersection between Palmetto Park Rd and St. Andrew’s Blvd is south of the Town Center Mall. The intersection is also east of South Military Trl.

The intersection between St. Andrew’s Blvd and Palmetto Park Rd.

Drivers passing through the intersection should also expect intermittent and temporary lane closures in all directions.

After rush hour traffic, drives should expect less congestion and working traffic lights.