Traffic Advisory on Palmetto Park Road

Today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., a traffic advisory will be in place at the intersection of Palmetto Park Rd and NW/SW 12th Ave to change over to a new traffic light mast.

Earlier today, the Boca Raton Police Services Department posted on Facebook that the minor delays and congestion could be expected for drivers in the area.

The traffic intersection of Palmetto Park Rd and NW/SW 12th Ave is north of Addison Mizner Elementary. The intersection is also near the entrance of I-95.

Intersection of West Palmetto and NW/SW 12th Ave

Drivers near the intersection should also expect intermittent and temporary lane closures during the beginning of rush hour traffic.

Later this evening, drivers can expect less congestion and working traffic lights.