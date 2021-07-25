To Ring in the Holidays CP Group to Present First “Community” Tree Lighting of the 2021 Season

at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) – Thursday, November 18

Boca Raton, FL — To usher in a most joyful 2021 holiday season in Boca Raton, CP Group (formerly Crocker Partners) invites the entire community to its annual Holiday Tree Lighting event on Thursday, November 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., hosted at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) on Yamato Road at 5000 T-Rex Avenue in Boca Raton. The holiday magic begins the moment eventgoers enter BRiC’s main entrance, transformed as Snowflake Lane. Surrounding the majestic 40-foot Christmas tree, friends and family will enjoy jolly Santa’s arrival and photo-taking opportunities with him, festive music and dance performances by local schools and organizations, engaging themed children’s art activities, a yum-filled line-up of food trucks, and more. The event benefits Spirit of Giving and Junior League of Boca Raton – as it has done in years past – spreading holiday cheer throughout the greater Boca Raton community and beyond.

Admission is Pure Give Back



General admission is free with an unwrapped new toy or monetary donation to Spirit of Giving, collected upon entry to support the nonprofit’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive, bringing holiday cheer to thousands of children throughout Palm Beach County. The Spirit of Giving network creates alliances with nonprofit organizations by sharing resources and providing education to strengthen our communities.

VIP tickets are available at $50/adult, including access to a VIP hospitality tent, specialty cocktails and light bites. Kids VIP tickets will also be available for $15 each (12 years and under) and will include access to a “Kids Corner” within the tent that will serve up children’s treats and beverages. One hundred percent of VIP sales will benefit the Junior League of Boca Raton, an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring the community together once again this holiday season to kick off one of the most meaningful times of the year,” shared CP Group Marketing Director Giana Pacinelli. “Hosting the event at our BRiC campus for the first time, the community-at-large will unite to recognize the vital work of the Junior League of Boca Raton and Spirit of Giving and support their missions.”

Owned and operated by CP Group, BRiC is the largest single facility office building in Florida at

1.7 million square feet. Designed by iconic Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. CP Group acquired the campus in 2018 with the vision of transforming BRiC into the technology and life sciences hub for the Southeastern United States with unparalleled amenities. Home to tenants such as Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Kroger, Modernizing Medicine and Canon, BRiC’s new amenities include a coffee shop with a lakeside patio, conference center and 7,000-square-foot fitness center. A second coffee shop, courtyard and autonomous grab-and-go are currently under construction.

To Ring in the Holidays CP Group to Present First “Community” Tree Lighting of Season/2/2/2/2

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, it has regional offices in Atlanta, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas and Washington DC. The company is currently Florida’s largest and Atlanta’s second-largest office landlord and ranks 34th largest in the United States.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)

Enter off Yamato and T-Rex Avenue at 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton 33431

WHO: Presented by CP Group (formerly Crocker Partners) on its BRiC Campus to benefit

Junior League of Boca Raton and Spirit of Giving.

ADMISSION: General admission is FREE with an unwrapped new toy or discretionary monetary donation to Spirit of Giving collected upon entry.

VIP tickets are available at $50 per adult that includes access to a VIP hospitality tent, specialty cocktails and light bites. Kids VIP tickets are $15 each (12 years and under) that includes access to a “Kids Corner” within the tent that will up children’s treats/beverages. Space is limited.

For more information on the CP Group Holiday Tree Lighting at BRiC, and to RSVP for general admission, or purchase VIP Tent tickets, visit https://briccommunitytreelighting.eventbrite.com.For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jon Kaye, Kaye Communications PR & Marketing, at [email protected] or 561-392-5166