‘The Crown,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ lead Emmys 2021 Nominations

On Tuesday, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released the list of nominees for this year’s Emmys.

HBO and HBO Max together led the pack with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix’s 129 and Disney+, which had 71.

“The Mandalorian” received 24 nominations

Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” tied for the most nominations with 24, one more than Marvel’s “WandaVision,” another Disney+ series.

Newcomers to the outstanding drama category include Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” HBO Max’s “Lovecraft Country” and Amazon’s “The Boys.” Those series are nominated alongside FX’s “Pose,” Netflix’s “The Crown,” Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” NBC’s “This Is Us” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

According to the academy, 75% of the nominees for outstanding comedy series are new to the category. These shows include “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” “Hacks,” “Pen15,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Flight Attendant.”

Additionally, there were 44 first-time performer nominations across the lead, supporting, guest, and short-form categories.

The award show, which was impacted last year due to COVID-19, will return this year with Cedric the Entertainer as emcee of the live show from Microsoft Theater on Sept. 19. The limited audience will include all nominees and their personal guests.

Here is the full list of the major Emmy nominees for the primetime ceremony:

Comedy

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Aidy Bryant, “SNL”

Kate McKinnon, “SNL”

Cecily Strong, “SNL”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Kenan Thompson, “SNL”

Bowen Yang, “SNL”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Guest Actress, Comedy

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph, “SNL”

Kristen Wiig, “SNL”

Guest Actor, Comedy

Alec Baldwin, “SNL”

Dave Chappelle, “SNL”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “SNL”

Daniel Levy, “SNL”

Comedy Series

”Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15″ (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Limited Series

”I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime)

“WandaVision” (Disney+)

Made-For-Television Movie

”Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” (Netflix)

“Oslo” (HBO)

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime)

“Uncle Frank” (Amazon Prime)

Drama

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Guest Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Guest Actor, Drama

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Drama Series

”The Boys” (Amazon)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Variety and competition

Variety Talk Series

”Conan” (TBS)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Competition Series

”The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Reality Show Host

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!“

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, “Top Chef”

Unstructured Reality Program

”Becoming” (Disney+)

“Below Deck” (Bravo)

“Indian Matchmaking” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” (VH1)

“Selling Sunset” (Netflix)

Variety Sketch Series

”A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)