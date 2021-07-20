Temporary Water Distribution System Disinfection Modification & Hydrant Flushing: July 18 – August 1

To maintain the water quality in the City’s water system, The City of Boca Raton Utility Services Dept. will temporarily modify the disinfection process used by the water treatment facility. The City will be using a somewhat stronger disinfection process to produce free chlorine residual instead of a chloramine residual for a two-week period beginning on Sunday, July 18, 2021 and ending on Sunday, August 1, 2021 (view the Water Notice). The change in the treatment will provide additional protection against bacteria and is being done in accordance with the City’s distribution system maintenance program.

Customers served by the City of Boca Raton Utility Services may notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in the tap water during this period. However, these temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects.

Users of home kidney dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish aquariums, and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised that the methods for testing and removing free chlorine residuals differ from those used of chloramine residuals. Both types of residuals may adversely affect users of kidney dialysis machines and may be toxic to fish and aquatic animals if not treated properly.

We encourage customers who may be affected by this change to seek professional advice.

The City will continue to flush fire hydrants during this period. Customers may notice flowing water in streets and swales, localized lower water pressures and a slight discoloration of their tap water. Again, these temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects.

If you should need further information on this change in the water treatment process, please call Utility Services at (561) 338-7310 or visit the Water Quality webpage.