Space Jam: A New Legacy premiers today

Image courtesy of ScreenRant

A very anticipated sequel, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ gets its debut today. As reported by Blazer’s Edge, the new movie has been awaited by fans for a long time. The movie will take fans back into the world of Looney Tunes and the world of basketball.

In the first ‘Space Jam’ movie, Bugs Bunny is kidnapped from Earth by aliens, led by Danny DeVito’s character Swackhammer. However, Bugs Bunnys challenges his captors to a basketball game. The film stars multiple famous athletes like Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing and Larry Johnson.

In the newly released sequel, the movie takes a different turn. Lebron James stars in the sequel and tries to save his son from digital space by teaming up with the Looney Tune squad. The digital space world is run by Don Cheadle’s character Al-G Rythem and the Looney Tunes gang must face off the Goon Squad, led by Al, in a basketball game.

This new movie includes cast members like Anthony Davis, Diana Taurasi, Neka Ogumike, Klay Thompson and many more. The characters and directors intend to connect the world of basketball with the legacy of Looney Tunes.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ can be seen at local theaters starting today or on HBO Max.