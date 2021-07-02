Slots Guide for Novice Gamblers

The variety of slot machines in the world of gambling often makes novice players confused. Playing one game and then switching to another one, people often cannot understand which gaming emulator is best to play.

Are you on the same boat and cannot select a worthy slot machine? Then this online slots guide is for you. Here, we will talk about key parameters of the game that do make sense. So, instead of picking a random game or exploring everything about the machine you are going to play, focus your attention on critical parameters only.

#1 – Game Manufacturers

The first important criterion for choosing a slot machine is its manufacturer. There is no single manufacturer that would make the best slot machines. In today’s world of gambling, there are many of them. It is important to know the leading operators that have earned respect for the quality of their products. Novomatic, Betsoft, Microgaming, and Playtech have a flawless reputation in the world of gambling.

#2 – Number of Reels and Pay Lines

It is the second criterion for selecting slot machines. The most greedy and boring slots are games with the least number of reels and pay lines. Slots that bring a lot of fun and do not skimp on winnings are 5-reel models containing from 9 to 21 lines. There are games for more lines but with lower odds.

#3 – Dispersion in Slots

To calculate the variance in the game, it is necessary to study the information about the payouts on the winning combinations in the slot. The optimal slot will be the one with the number of prize combinations exceeding 30 and a maximum multiplication of 5,000 – 10,000.

#4 – Bonuses

A criterion that even novice players often pay attention to is the availability of bonus games. Choosing the best slot machines, it is recommended that you play for free and without registration. In modern slots, there are special bonus games. What is more, the presence of a wild symbol has become a necessity for modern gaming emulators. It is this symbol that helps to make winning combinations, thus, increasing winning odds.

#5 – Progressive Jackpot

A fairly important parameter of slot machines is the progressive jackpot. Many are attracted by the opportunity to hit a massive jackpot at a time and become rich overnight. On the other hand, many people choose machines with static wins because of their stability and a greater chance of making a successful combination.

How Does It Work?

It sometimes happens that even a game design can play a role. Quality slot machines attract more players than similar classic models. But this is a matter of purely personal preference. There is no best or worst slot machine; there are the games that you like playing or not. Therefore, we recommend that you test out different machines before actually investing money in the game.