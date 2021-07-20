Robby Steinhardt from the group Kansas has passed away

Violinist and vocalist for the rock band Kansas, Robert E. “Robby” Steinhardt has died. As reported by NPR, Steinhardt passed away due to complications of pancreatitis.

Image courtesy of Deadline

He was 71. Steinhardt’s wife, Cindy Steinhardt, states that he died on July 17 in a hospital in Tampa, Florida. She had recently announced on social media that Steinhardt had recently recorded his solo album and wanted to return to the stage.

Steinhardt was a native to Lawerence, Kansas, an original member of the band and teamed up with Kerry Livfren, Rich Williams, Phil Ehart, Dave Hope and Steve Walsh.

Steinhardt performed with the band from 1973 to 1982 and then from 1997 to 2006. The band continues to perform with Ehart and Williams as the only remaining members of Kansas.