Revolutionary Germ-Killing Air Filtration System Now Available in Broward County

Energy Harness Corporation demonstrates technology that eliminates 99.998% of novel coronavirus and other pathogens in one second of exposure

Boca Raton, FL – COVID-19 cases are once again spiking, and public health officials, business owners, and schools in Broward County are searching for safe and effective methods to fight COVID-19 and other airborne viruses. One of the most promising innovations now available locally is a Florida-made product, Energy Harness Corporation’s Active Airflow UV-C Fixture, which is 99.998% effective in sanitizing indoor air.

Through August, Energy Harness Corporation will be demonstrating its product in Broward County. The Active Airflow UV-C Fixture is a safe, quiet, and easy-to-install device that can be placed in a drop ceiling or mounted on a wall, making it convenient to install in public spaces of any size or type. Thousands of units have already been deployed and are being used in schools, hospitals, outpatient centers, libraries, and office buildings across the country in an effort to kill COVID and other airborne viruses.

The fixture works by circulating indoor air and applying a large dose of high-energy UV-C light as the air passes through the device. The UV-C light sanitizes contaminated air, then releases cleaned air back into the room. With dangerous COVID-19 variants continuing to spread worldwide, the Active Airflow UVC-C Fixture provides one of the most effective defenses against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A series of laboratory tests has revealed that Energy Harness Corporation’s Active Airflow UV-C technology can effectively kill 99.998% of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in just one second of exposure. It is also proven to be more than 99.9% effective in eliminating other deadly pathogens such as tuberculosis, Legionnaires disease, and influenza.

“We’re excited to show Active Airflow to community leaders in Broward County because it is truly unique in fighting virus transmission,” said Peter Lehrer, senior VP for project development at Energy Harness. “As the COVID Delta variant continues to spread, this technology will help safeguard the community. This technology damages the organism at a molecular level, making it equally as effective regardless of the variant.”

To arrange a demonstration of the Active Airflow UV-C Fixture at your Broward County business or facility, contact Energy Harness by calling 239-677-4150 or emailing [email protected]. More information about the fixture can be found online at energyharness.com/UVC.



About Energy Harness Corporation

Established in 2010, Energy Harness Corporation specializes in the manufacturing, sales and nationwide distribution of high-quality commercial LED solutions. Combining a wide range of products and technical expertise, Energy Harness creates the brightest innovations in LED lighting and products that provide safety and security while reducing energy use and maintenance costs. More information is available at energyharness.com.