Pro-Israel rally held in front of local Ben & Jerry’s

A pro-Israel protest was held in front of a Ben & Jerry’s in Delray Beach on July 28. As reported by CBS 12 News, the protest was not against the individual store, but of the ice cream brand. Protestors state that the ice cream brand will be ending sales of their products in Israel-occupied Palestine territories due to price and value inconsistencies.

The leader of the protests claims this action is anti-semitism. “It’s a BDS [Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions] movement, which has been declared anti-Israel, anti-Semitic. It’s unlawful in more than half of the states in the United States of America,” says Rabbi Efrem Goldberg with Boca Raton Synagogue, the rally organizer.

Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, issued a statement saying that Unilever had no part in the ice cream company’s decision. Uniliver also stated that they stand and support Israel and their business in the country. A member of Ben & Jerry’s corporate was also at the protest.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a letter this week to the State Board of Administration asking for Unilever to be put on a state watch list. The list would give the company a few months to end the boycott with Israel. If the boycott does not end, the state will be unable to contract with Unilever.