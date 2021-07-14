Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Donald Fennoy Quits

By: C. Ron Allen

After just over two years as the district’s 26th superintendent, Palm Beach County school

superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy announced his resignation today.

In a letter to school board members, Fennoy said that he plans to step down from his $300,000 a

year job effective Oct. 11.

Fennoy, 44, said the decision to vacate “this honorable position was made after careful thought,

discussion with my family, and self-reflection.”

He also said he is proud of the work the team has accomplished over the last five years as well as

the ongoing commitment to ensuring academic excellence for the district’s students.

Fennoy served as the Chief Operating Officer for two years prior to being named superintendent

in March 2018.