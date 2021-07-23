Palm Beach Outlets Hosts Back-to-School Supplies Drive for Connections Education Center

Thursday, August 5 through Saturday, August 7, 2021

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach Outlets will host a Back-to-School Supplies Drive from Thursday, August 5 through Saturday, August 7, 2021, for Connections Education Center and the Connections High School & Vocational Program. Items of need include backpacks, lunch boxes, crayons, markers, pencils, glue sticks, art supplies, copy paper reams and wipes, among other school supplies. Donations can be dropped off between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day in the Food Pavilion at Palm Beach Outlets. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

Connections is a nonprofit education facility that provides quality programs for students ages 3-22 who are on the Autism Spectrum or have related disabilities. The Connections Adult Program (C.A.P.) is a dynamic and innovative program for Special Needs Adults over the age of 22. Connections also has a pioneering Health, Wellness and Aquatics Program that addresses the unique fitness needs of their student population. For more information, visit ConnectedPB.com.

“Palm Beach Outlets is pleased to host this important school supplies donation drive for Connections, a wonderful local organization dedicated to the needs of students with autism and related disabilities. These supplies will help students start the school year off with the tools they need for success,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets.

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets features over 100 stores including brand favorites kate spade new york, Coach, Michael Kors Outlet, Polo Ralph Lauren, Saks OFF 5TH, Lacoste Outlet, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan Outlet, GUESS Factory, J. Crew Factory, Aerie, Nautica, Nike Factory Store, Talbots, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour Factory House, and Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store. Located immediately off Interstate 95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Outlets is the only outlet shopping center within a 55-mile radius and is one of the region’s most visited shopping destinations. The center serves the shopping needs of millions of residents and over 8 million annual visitors to Palm Beach County. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

New England Development

For over 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s robust portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland; Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa; and Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida.