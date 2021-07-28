Palm Beach County Change COVID-19 Hospital Visitation Policies

According to WPTV, a spokesman for Palm Beach Health Network said that for the time being, there will be one visitor allowed for patients in hospitals including:

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Palm Beach Children’s Hospital

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Delray Medical Center

West Boca Medical Center

Good Samaritan Medical Center

Palm Beach County changed their hospital visitation policies after growing concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19. Photo sourced by Palm Beach County Health Network.

These changes come after concerns of the contagious Delta variant of Covid-19. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, recommends vaccinated people to continue to wear masks indoors where the virus continues to remain a threat.

During the visit, visitors must follow the rules that include wearing face masks, social distancing, and remaining in the patient’s room.

Visitors will not be granted access if they have COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed in the last 10 days, and do not follow the rules the hospital provides.

These visitation rules applies to emergency room, surgical and direct admissions, OB/maternity, and child patients.

“A spokesman for Baptist Health South Florida — which operates Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, and Bethesda Hospital West — said elective surgeries and procedures which require overnight stays are being evaluated daily.” WPTV’s Matt Papaycik said in his article.

Hospitals around Palm Beach County will not allow patients more than one visitor at a time. Photo sourced by WPTV.

“We will communicate directly with any patient whose surgery or procedure may need to be rescheduled,” said the marketing manager for Baptist Health South Florida, Michael Maucker, to WPTV. “Any surgery or procedure that is taking place in an outpatient location will not be impacted at this time.”

