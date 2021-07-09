Officers shoot man with knife at University Commons

On July 8 at 9:15 p.m., Boca Raton Police responded to a call regarding a suspicious person with a knife outside of the Barnes & Noble in University Commons, a small shopping mall across the street from Florida Atlantic University.

The Boca Raton Police Department issued a press release stating that two officers arrived at the scene where Jordan Thompson, 29, stood outside of the Barnes & Noble. The police department stated that Thompson aggressively approached the officers while holding a knife. Officers then tried to de-escalate the situation verbally and told him to drop his weapon.

Thompson did not let go of his knife and an officer then tasered him, the police department said. The taser was ineffective. Thompson then lunged at the officers, knife in hand, prompting the other officer to shoot him multiple times.

Thompson was taken to Delray Medical Center in critical condition. He has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is currently investigating the shooting and the two officers involved have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.