No maskquerade parties, huh Gov. DeSantis?

Hey Gov, why is Florida now the U.S. Covid epicenter? Just curious why you eschew mask mandates. And who’s this Dr. M? Not your doctor, is he? Some say he and others are spreading COVID misinformation. Is that right? How far right?

Why do you loathe the word “mandate” so much when we had double the number of COVID cases over last week, up 7 times since June. What gives, Gov?

Florida’s surge of COVID-19 cases has escalated significantly. The Florida Department of Health announced 73,166 new resident cases of COVID-19 since last Friday. That’s nearly double the already high rates and more than seven times what they were in mid-June. Yikes!

So please, Gov. DeSantis, I know you’re a good guy and you mean well, and it’s great when you advocate getting vaccinated, but can you now stop playing to the Trump anti-facemask, anti-mandate crowd? And please stop opposing all mask mandates during this pandemic, especially when it’s now kicking up its heels again in our overly friendly, hug-happy, mask-aversive, pandemic-weary Florida?

As the new academic year approaches, why double down on your reluctance to impose or enforce such measures in Florida?

I believe you did this in response to speculation of a possible federal mask mandate in public schools. You hate that word mandate, don’t you?

Earlier this week, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking in schools, something the CDC is seriously considering.

The other day you told reporters: “there’s been a lot of talk about potentially people advocating at a federal level imposing compulsory masks on kids.”

Then you said, “We’re not doing that in Florida. We need our kids to breathe.”

Shortly after, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back, characterizing your position as “concerning” for any parent whose child is still too young to be eligible for a vaccine.

First you object to the cruise lines requesting to know if passengers were vaccinated so they can treat vaccinated and unvaccinated appropriately to prevent further spread of COVID while aboard.

Now you’re against vulnerable kids having to protect themselves by wearing masks in Florida schools at a time when our state has the most COVID cases than any other state in the country.

Will you please stop playing Trump themes and recognize how endangered are unvaccinated young people coming together en masse without masks.

And better yet, I suggest you put on your own mask . . . especially before you speak!

Besides an inveterate blogger, Tom Madden is an author of countless published articles and five books, including his latest, WORDSHINE MAN, available this summer on Amazon. He is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981 and has conducted remarkably successful media campaigns and crisis management for America’s largest companies and organizations.