New medical center is approved in west Delray Beach

Image courtesy of WPTV

A Palm Beach County meeting approved a new medical center for Delray Beach. As reported by WPTV, it will be the first of its kind in the area. But there have been some who oppose the project and have safety concerns.

Palm Beach County commissioners have approved the zone to be the South Florida Spine and Orthopedic Institute. “We really think this will transform medicine,” says Dr. Robert Norton, an orthopedic spine surgeon.

The meeting held on July 22 gained the support of local doctors. However, some opposition also arose. “Our residents do not want this,” says Lori Venikoor, a resident. “Delray already has a hospital on the ag reserve.”

Louis Tumminia, president of the medical staff, also voiced his safety concerns. Tumminia worries over the complications that can happen during neurological or spinal surgeries. “How will they be able to deal with these complications,” says Tumminia.

County commissioners state that the zone was approved because they are not responsible for deciding if there is a need for a hospital in the community. They also state that the new institute met all the requirements from the county.