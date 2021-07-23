More Than 1,000 Butterflies Descend on Town Center at Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – More than 1,000 shining butterflies have “migrated” to Town Center at Boca Raton, landing in the shopping destination’s luxury run extending from Bloomingdales to Saks Fifth Avenue.

The gold, rose gold, and silver butterflies of varying heights and sizes are displayed in overhanging art installations created especially for the resort-style shopping center.

An enchanting, illuminated butterfly photo backdrop, created of laser cut metal, stands nearly 7-feet-tall at the front of the luxury run. Shoppers are invited to take selfies and capture photo moments in front of the whimsical, one-of-a-kind art installation.

Who: Boca Butterflies at Town Center at Boca Raton

When: All Mall Hours

Where: Town Center at Boca Raton’s luxury run

From Bloomingdales to Saks Fifth Avenue – 6000 Glades Road – Boca Raton, FL 33431

