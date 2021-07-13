Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Pfizer is seeking authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The company said another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest coronavirus variant. Research from a trial shows an increase in antibody levels after a third dose. Pfizer plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August for a third dose emergency authorization. According to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated Americans do not require a booster shot at this time.

The School District of Palm Beach County is requiring that all students who will be using bus transportation for the 2021-2022 school year register with the Transportation Department. Parents and guardians must complete a brief registration to ensure their child is assigned to a bus and the child must have a student ID when registering. Registrations must be completed by Sunday, July 25. Students who do not register will not be permitted to use the school bus. Facial coverings are optional on school buses for the 2021-2022 school year, and social distancing is encouraged at bus stops.

Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:

7/14 – 3:00 p.m. In-Person Leadership Boca 2021 Graduation Luncheon

Topic: Join us for our luncheon as we recognize the graduating Leadership Boca Class of 2021!

Boca Lago Country Club

8665 Juego Way, Boca Raton

Click here to register

7/15 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast

Sponsored By: Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel

2000 NW 19th Street, Boca Raton

Click here to register

7/15 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Successful Women In Business

Topic: How Can We Be More Strategic and Influential as Women?

Speaker: Nina Segura, Author, Metaspire Consulting

Embassy Suites by Hilton Boca Raton

661 NW 53rd Street, Boca Raton

Click here to register

7/20 – 8:30 a.m. Free Workshop

Topic: Data Analysis Using Excel:

Consult on Ways to Exploit Data for Improved Decision Making, Performing Financial,

Marketing and Sales Data Analysis

Speaker: Sharon Daniel, Founder & Consultant

Info Express

Click here to register

7/27 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Smart Talk For Women

Topic: Networking for Sucess In the New Normal

Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder, Proffitt Management Solutions

Maggiano’s Little Italy

21090 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Boca Raton

Click here to register

7/27 – 5:30 p.m. In-Person Live After Five

Meet|Connect|Have Fun!

Pavilion Grille

301 Yamato Road, Boca Raton

Click here to register

7/30 – 11:30 a.m. In-Person Business Awards Luncheon

Celebrate entrepreneurs and business professionals who contribute to overall economic prosperity and our community’s success.

Boca Raton Resort & Club

501 East Camino Real, Boca Raton

Click here to register

One of the many ways the Chamber supports our non-profit community is through Boca Chamber Festival Days (BCFD). Non-profit Chamber Members join forces with for-profit Chamber Members to hold events during the month of August to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the non-profit members’ critical mission’s. The Chamber helps to facilitate these events and promotes them through our many communication channels. This year, BCFD will kick off on July 30th and conclude on August 31st. The events include music, comedy, dinner, tastings, game nights – and so much more. Please go to one or all to support these worthy causes! For a listing of all the events, click here.

Nearly three weeks ago, we woke to learn of the tragic and unthinkable building collapse in Surfside. The survivors, victims, and families have and continue to be in our thoughts and prayers as the efforts to find all the missing continue. We recognize the valiant efforts of all of the local and international first responders who have been working tirelessly since the initial call was received. Locally, officials with the City of Boca Raton and Palm Beach County are in discussions to implement regular inspection policies that will provide residents with appropriate safety measures. One consideration is to conduct inspections more than every 40 years.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432 p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780