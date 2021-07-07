Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

I hope you enjoyed your time with family and friends this past weekend. Fireworks were ablaze in some of our South Palm Beach County communities celebrating our Nations Day of Independence.

We look forward to seeing you at July’s Monthly Membership breakfast sponsored by Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Please note the date of this event has been changed from its normally scheduled second Thursday of the month to the third Thursday of this month on July 15. In addition, the location will be different from the last seven membership breakfast locations and will be held at the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel, located at 2000 North West 19th street. To register click here.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is extending the deadline on a $100 million grant program designed to connect small businesses with SBA assistance and programs. The Community Navigator Pilot Program offers grants of $1 million to $5 million to eligible organizations to provide counseling, networking and to serve as an informal connection to agency resources to help small businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The original deadline to apply for these grants was July 12 but is now extended to July 23. The SBA anticipates awarding applicants for the program in September. The program will run for two years, starting on September 1, 2021, and concluding on August 31, 2023. Eligible organizations include state and local governments, economic development organizations, small business development centers, nonprofit colleges and universities and Community Development Financial Institutions.

The Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council (TCRPC) has created a new survey on access to capital crucial for a small business to continue operation. As the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing, it is necessary to re-evaluate current programs and procedures and improve ways businesses can receive capital. The survey is seeking feedback to get a better understanding from business owners, nonprofits and independent workers of their experiences and challenges related to obtaining funding for their business. The 10-minute survey will collect and analyze what tools, strategies, and approaches are needed to address the challenges faced. As always, all information will be reported in general terms and individual business information will remain confidential. To take the survey click here.

On July 31st, the Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will host the Boynton Beach Night Market. Held at the newly constructed Centennial Park Amphitheater, located at 100 East Ocean Avenue, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., the event will feature local Boynton Beach restaurants, retailers, and professional service providers exhibiting their goods and services. This family-friendly event will also feature live music from The Valerie Tyson Band. Vendor applications will be accepted from businesses that have a Boynton Beach Business Tax Receipt. To email for applications or space availability, click here

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

We continue to provide you with valuable in-person and virtual experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

7/8 – 11:30 a.m. Virtual Joint Boca/Boynton Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Topic: New Election Laws – What it Means to Voters

Speaker: Wendy Sartory- Link, Supervisor of Elections, Palm Beach County

Click here to register

7/12 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual International Business Alliance Roundtable

Topic: Florida International Trade: An Update from Enterprise Florida, Its Export Assistance Program and Trade Grants

Speaker: John Diep, Director of International Development, Enterprise Florida, Inc.

Click here to register

7/13 – 3:00 p.m. Virtual Economic Development Committee Meeting

Topic: Update from Palm Beach County Property Appraiser

Speaker: Dorothy Jacks, CFA, AAS, Palm Beach County Property Appraiser

Click here to register

7/14 – 3:00 p.m. In-Person Leadership Boca 2021 Graduation Luncheon

Topic: Join us for our luncheon as we recognize the graduating Leadership Boca Class of 2021!

Boca Lago Country Club

8665 Juego Way, Boca Raton

Click here to register

7/15 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast

Sponsored By: Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel

2000 NW 19th Street, Boca Raton

Click here to register

7/15 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Successful Women In Business

Topic: How Can We Be More Strategic and Influential as Women?

Speaker: Nina Segura, Author, Metaspire Consulting

Embassy Suites by Hilton Boca Raton

661 NW 53rd Street, Boca Raton

Click here to register

7/27 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Smart Talk For Women

Topic: Effective Negotiations to Improve Close Rates

Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder, Proffitt Management Solutions

Maggiano’s Little Italy

21090 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Boca Raton

Click here to register

7/27 – 5:30 p.m. In-Person Live After Five

Meet|Connect|Have Fun!

Pavilion Grille

301 Yamato Road, Boca Raton

Click here to register

7/30 – 11:30 a.m. In-Person Business Awards Luncheon

Celebrate entrepreneurs and business professionals who contribute to overall economic prosperity and our community’s success.

Boca Raton Resort & Club

501 East Camino Real, Boca Raton

Click here to register

For more than 30 years, the Boca Chamber has recognized business excellence at our annual Business Awards Luncheon. This year, we witnessed the extraordinary resilience of many businesses within our community as they navigated the pandemic. That is why now, more than ever, it is important to acknowledge and recognize these businesses and their leaders. The recipients of these awards join an elite group of past honorees. Like their predecessors, they have displayed an impressive commitment to economic growth and dedication to enhancing the mission of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. The 2021 recipients are:

Small Business Leaders of the Year – Naomi & Todd Cohn, Cinnaholic

Business of the Year – Boca Raton Marriott

Business Leader of the Year – Matthew Linderman, President & COO/General Manager, Boca West Country Club

It is our honor to celebrate and recognize them as the 2021 Business Awards Recipients on Friday, July 30th from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. To Register click here. In addition to attending and supporting the event through sponsorship, you also have the opportunity to recognize the recipients by placing a congratulatory advertisement in the event program. Contact Chasity Navarro at [email protected] for details.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432 p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780