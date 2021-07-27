Mena Suvari writes memoir about her past trauma and abuse

Image courtesy of Daily News

Actress Mena Suvari releases a memoir about her past titled “The Great Place”. As reported by Daily News, Suvari states this memoir was necessary to write. “I mean, this is my most vulnerable,” says Suvari. “This is sort of like my therapy with the world, you know?”

Suvari states that the title of her memoir comes from a poem she wrote to herself as a teen. She states that reexamining a forgotten suicide note from three years ago inspired the book. She also says that playing the role of a terminally ill cancer patient also prompted the creation of her book.

“There have been many moments in my life when I’ve been ready to make a change, where I’ve just become absolutely exhausted, and something has to give,” says Suvari.

Suvari’s memoir talks about her trauma and sexual assault over the years of her early life and career. It also goes over her lack of self-esteem for many years. Suvari says that the book was a form of therapy for her and was grateful to write about her personal experiences.

“For me, this is sort of saying thank you,” says Suvari. “This is my ode to the universe and now I’m ready for this next chapter in my life.”