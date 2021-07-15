Lynn collaborates with Kaplan to expand online programs and adult learner reach

Lynn University is collaborating with Kaplan, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most diverse education providers, to support enrollment and student success in online undergraduate degree programs beginning Fall 2021. Kaplan provides online and technological enablement and analytics, while Lynn designs and implements the curriculum.

This initiative builds on Lynn’s mission to provide an innovative, global and personalized education, leveraging technology and strategic opportunities. Empowering students with an industry-leading iPad-powered curriculum, the online bachelor’s degree currently offers 14 majors such as air traffic control, aviation, business administration, criminal justice, education, international business management, professional pilot and psychology.

“Kaplan has the proven ability to provide the online services necessary to help us achieve the educational goals for our growing student population,” said Lynn President Kevin M. Ross. “Together, we can evolve and expand the university’s capabilities to serve students in a way that meets their needs and life circumstances. Our pioneering spirit compels us to explore new methods, new markets and new approaches that will position Lynn and our students for the future.”

Lynn and Kaplan plan to expand online offerings in the future to meet evolving student and industry needs.

Gregory Marino, CEO of Kaplan North America, said, “We’re proud to work with Lynn University and engage Kaplan’s best-in-class capabilities to advance the university’s mission and support the delivery of a world-class online educational experience.”

Since the start of 2020, Kaplan has helped partner universities launch more than 100 online offerings including degrees, credentials and certificates. A leading Managed Services Provider in the higher education industry, Kaplan provides a wide range of innovative education services and online program enablement, including strategy, marketing, course design, technology and advanced analytics.