Love in the Time of Corona: 5 Helpful Tips for Dating Safely and (Hopefully!) Finding The One

Pandemic dating is tough —but hasn’t dating always been challenging?

Finding a lasting and meaningful romantic relationship with someone special is the ultimate goal for those of us who take dating seriously. But dating, even pre-pandemic, has always been difficult and sometimes fraught because, well, getting to know other people and establishing a solid connection takes time and energy. It’s undoubtedly not great, but it’s not that bad either. For beyond the aggravation is the potential for our unfathomable happiness.

Now we’re coping with sickness and death, along with economic and social challenges. The coronavirus pandemic has made nearly everything more complicated – and dating is no exception. With the altered constraints imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, how do we even begin to date? And with the imminent threat of infection, how can we do so without risking our safety?

Well, here are five tips to help you safely navigate the pandemic dating scene in your search for The One:

1. Get to know yourself better.

This is an excellent time as any to turn inward and be clear about who you are and what you want for yourself, including the qualities you’re looking for in a partner. Be it a quiet time for some introspection or some private ‘me’ time with your trusty prostate massager pulse, don’t hesitate to take a moment with yourself.

Get to know your body, as well as the intricacies of your mind. Know what drives you and what turns you on. Self-awareness helps you remain true to yourself. When you’re clear about the things that matter to you, you’re able to make better choices for yourself.

2. Take advantage of online dating apps (if you haven’t yet).

With actual physical contact largely discouraged, the surge of online dating during pandemic lockdowns is no surprise. COVID-19 restrictions had us operating in a sort of bubble. We are compelled to limit our social interaction, practice physical distancing, and observe safety precautions. Heck, working from home had us online all the more.

As casual meetups and dates become riskier, online dating is your best (and safest) bet. There are numerous dating apps you can choose from to cater to your online dating prerequisites. Even better: You can customize your online dating profile to be more selective about who you match with. It’s perfectly okay to be picky as you adhere to what’s important to you.

3. Slow down and act intentionally.

Since you can’t rush into an in-person rendezvous because of social distancing, you can get to know each other via phone and video dates. Don’t hesitate to ask about things that are of value to you. Learning about someone as soon as you can is always favorable. You can take the time to get to know each other on a deeper level as the compulsion to be physically intimate so soon is off the table.

Slowing down and acting intentionally will allow you the opportunity to rethink your choices and stick to your standards. As a meaningful relationship is our end goal, embracing authenticity and genuine connection intentionally is our best resort.

4. Establish and uphold safety boundaries.

In light of the pandemic, it’s only imperative that we establish safety boundaries for ourselves. While some social restrictions are finally lifted with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, it won’t hurt to remain cautious and observant of safety precautions.

We have different levels of comfort when it comes to our social dealings during this time, so directly communicate yours to your potential dates and assess if they, too, are adhering to some safety standards. If you can’t agree on basic safety precautions, maybe you’re not suited for each other.

When you and a suitable human hit it off, a masked, distanced outdoor date is the natural next step. If you decide to meet finally, it’s best to set some ground rules beforehand. Establish mutual boundaries and respect them.

5. Know when it’s safe to get physical.

Intimacy or anything that requires you to forego physical distancing is risky. So if you want to take it to the next level, you can both get the jab to speed up the virtual-to-maskless process. All authorized COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed to provide strong protection against the virus. It’ll definitely be a game-changer if you’re fully vaccinated and lucky enough to find someone you fancy who’s also vaccinated.

Takeaway

Navigating through the rough straits of pandemic dating to find a lasting, meaningful relationship is no mean feat. To find The One, you’ve got to be that person too. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, be a thoughtful, cautious, and altruistic human being who’s safe to be around and who values others’ safety as well. Pandemic dating can be a chance to get to learn what someone is really made of.