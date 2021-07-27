Local Charity Focused on Mentoring and Supporting Young Philanthropists

Students Returning to School Still Have a Chance to Become a New Changemaker by Applying For

Boca Raton, FL – As schools across our area are set to welcome students back to class, Philanthropy Tank is looking for its next group of “Changemakers” ready to learn how to best help their community.

The local nonprofit opens its Fall application window August 6th www.philanthropytank.org . To apply for the unique and prestigious organization’s 7th Palm Beach County class, the student or students (group):

Must be in 8th to 12th grade

Live in Palm Beach County or attend a Palm Beach County school

Must submit a project that directly addresses a social issue within Palm Beach County

The students/projects selected as Finalists will spend the next year receiving guidance and mentorship from local leaders, business professionals, and philanthropists in a variety of areas. These experiences will help equip and empower the students to help build their projects into impactful and sustainable programs. During the year, the Finalists will present their ideas to a select group of local leaders and philanthropists at an event at the Kravis Center in the Spring of 2022. At the conclusion of the event, each project can be awarded up to $15,000 to help fuel their programs.

Over seven years Philanthropy Tank has awarded nearly $700,000 in funding to more than 50 projects in Palm Beach County and Baltimore, Maryland. More than 300,000 lives have been impacted by these service-driven projects.



To Apply, visit: PhilanthropyTank.org