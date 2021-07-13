Local Business Broker Earns Prestigious CBI Designation

Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, FL – The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is pleased to announce that BARIS GULER of VR Business Brokers, Mergers & Acquisitions has earned the prestigious Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation. The CBI, which represents the gold standard in the business brokerage industry, is granted to individuals who complete required course work, pass an extensive competency exam, and agree to uphold the IBBA’s Professional Standards and Code of Ethics.

“Earning the CBI takes dedication to the craft of business brokerage and demonstrates a personal commitment to excellence,” stated Jeff Snell, IBBA Credentialing Committee Chair and 2019 IBBA Chair. “The CBI is a clear indicator of knowledge and experience, and we encourage business sellers and buyers to look for the CBI designation when selecting a business broker to work with,” added Snell.

Baris Guler, CBI, CVB, M.A., Broker, Owner: Baris is the owner of VR Business Brokers Mergers & Acquisitions in Boca Raton. He is an established entrepreneur and skilled business manager with proven experience in multiple industries. In 2018, he decided to leverage his 15+ years of professional experience to enter the business brokerage sector.

Baris initially came to the US in 2001 for his Graduate Studies and holds a Masters Degree from San Diego State University. Baris started his career in 2004 as a Financial Advisor for American Express moving up to Wealth Management Advisor for Merrill Lynch. In 2009, he co-established a M&A advisory business under Covalence Partners London which grew into Covalence Asset Management Ltd., an asset management boutique based in London with wealth management, trading and advisory capabilities. In 2011 he accepted a management position at a large European Bank working with Institutional Sales & Trading, Wealth Management, Investment Banking and Corporate Finance. From 2014 to today, Baris held Director, CFO and CSO positions of very important Eastern European Companies where he utilized his knowledge in Private Equity, Corporate Finance, M&A.

After extensive research, he acquired VR Business Brokers Mergers & Acquisitions in Boca Raton, Palm Beach County Florida. He sees his previous banking, financial and management work experience as a key component for his successful business brokerage career. Baris can be reached at (561) 756-9222 and [email protected].

# # #

About the International Business Brokers Association

The IBBA provides business brokers with education, conferences, professional designations and networking opportunities. As an exclusive education opportunity, it offers coursework and seminars required to obtain its prestigious Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) certification.

The IBBA also strives to create professional relationships with successful business transaction advisors to increase the value of the IBBA to its members and to be a leader in the exchange of business referrals. Membership in the IBBA includes these excellent networking opportunities, as well as a complete package of other benefits and services. Formed in 1983, the IBBA has members around the world. For more information about the IBBA, visit the website at www.ibba.org