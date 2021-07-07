Lion Country Safari Welcomes Extremely Rare New Species to the Safari

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth wants everyone to know about the newest arrivals at Lion Country Safari, two male eastern bongo antelope to the safari. Makumi and Bakari, one year old and two years old respectively, relocated to Lion Country Safari in late April.

Following their arrival, Makumi and Bakari have spent some time acclimating to their new home, but are now visible to the public in the Kalahari Bushveldt section of the preserve.

Bongos are native to forest and savanna habitats in Africa. This species is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and is in decline as a result of habitat loss and hunting.

Lion Country Safari is proud to care for bongos and to help support bongo conservation programs through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Lion Country Safari is Florida’s largest drive-through safari and is home to nearly 1,000 animals, including some of the world’s most iconic species roaming wide open natural habitats in large herds. And best of all, it’s located right here in Palm Beach County!

Lion Country Safari continuously strives to be a leader in animal care, conservation, and education to inspire meaningful connections with wildlife.

Lion Country Safari is located 15.5 miles west of I-95 off Southern Blvd. To learn more, call 561.793.1084 or visit them on the web at LionCountrySafari.com They are located on Lion Country Safari Rd Loxahatchee FL 33470