Published On: Tue, Jul 6th, 2021

Lion Country Safari Welcomes Extremely Rare New Species to the Safari

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth wants everyone to know about the newest arrivals at Lion Country Safari, two male eastern bongo antelope to the safari. Makumi and Bakari, one year old and two years old respectively, relocated to Lion Country Safari in late April.

Following their arrival, Makumi and Bakari have spent some time acclimating to their new home, but are now visible to the public in the Kalahari Bushveldt section of the preserve.  

Bongos are native to forest and savanna habitats in Africa. This species is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and is in decline as a result of habitat loss and hunting.

Lion Country Safari is proud to care for bongos and to help support bongo conservation programs through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.   

Lion Country Safari is Florida’s largest drive-through safari and is home to nearly 1,000 animals, including some of the world’s most iconic species roaming wide open natural habitats in large herds. And best of all, it’s located right here in Palm Beach County!

Lion Country Safari continuously strives to be a leader in animal care, conservation, and education to inspire meaningful connections with wildlife.

For more information, please call the main office at (561) 793-1084 or visit us online at LionCountrySafari.com.   

Lion Country Safari is located 15.5 miles west of I-95 off Southern Blvd. To learn more, call 561.793.1084 or visit them on the web at LionCountrySafari.com They are located on Lion Country Safari Rd Loxahatchee FL 33470 

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

