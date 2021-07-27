God is our refuge and strength, a very present help at all times!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQI-Wh_pkTc

— Hurricane Dorian has already affected many lives and places, as you probably know by now. I prepared a special vlog a few days before Dorian were to possibly make landfall in Florida. ‘LET NO STORM OVERPOWER YOU’ was filmed in Deerfield Beach, Florida, one of the many places potentially affected by this powerful hurricane. I invite you to watch this production and share it with as many people as you can, notably with those by this and other storms life may bring! ! S.L.