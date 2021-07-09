LEARN ABOUT TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL (July 8, 2021) AsTemple Beth El of Boca Raton has now reopened their doors and looks forward to welcoming everyone back in person, they invite the south Florida Jewish community to theirOpen House for Prospective Members on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm or 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm at the magnificent Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Tours of the building will begin every few minutes in the first half hour, and all who attend will receive a welcome gift.

Guests are invited to come schmooze with their clergy and staff, explore their beautiful sacred spaces, learn about the gorgeous Judaic art installations and experience what makes Temple Beth El unique; including the fact that our Beth El Mausoleum is the only mausoleum in the United States to be built on temple grounds.

“Our hope is that our neighbors and the entire community will join us for either of these very special Open Houses. We want to share our excitement about Temple Beth El and personally familiarize everyone with all we have to offer, including Virtual Beth El where many of our programs and services can be viewed online via various options, allowing interaction with clergy and other participants, our innovative Religious School program and thriving Beth El Early Learning Center at our Beck Family Campus in West Boca Raton. We’re blessed to live in a diverse community like Boca Raton, and we pride ourselves on relationship building for every age and every background,” says Elinor Josephson, Director of Engagement and Programming.