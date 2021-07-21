Junior Chefs Cook with S.T.E.A.M.

Students are taught how to create a Rainbow Fruit Salad during Week #2 of Summer Camp Junior Chef Program with professional chef Alexa Bosshart

Summer Camp Partnership uses S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) to teach nutrition and wellness to at-risk children in Palm Beach County

Boca Raton, FL – The FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) organization and The Salvation Army Northwest Community Center (NWCC) in West Palm Beach have partnered to provide a complementary six-week, Summer Camp Program for local Kindergarten to 8th Grade students. Families are invited to enroll their children in the weekly program that includes breakfast, lunch, and snacks. The program started on June 21st with 40 students and will continue at the NW Community Center located at 600 N Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, until August 6th.

FLIPANY provides customized health and wellness programs to Florida youth. The NWCC runs an innovative food and nutrition “Junior Chef Program” during the school year. Registered dietician and professional chef Alexa Bosshart is using her skills and expertise to educate the children. Thanks to her collaboration, local students will be introduced to a 12-month hands-on program called COOKING MATTERS® that teaches children how to prepare healthy meals on a limited budget.

National statistics indicate that obesity and poor dietary habits have negative impacts on several health and wellness indicators. “Our goal is to help students gain the skills and abilities to make healthy food choices that are also tasty!” said Dr. James Easley, the Facility Director of the NW Community Center. “Involving them in the process of food choice and preparation will make them more likely to eat more nutrient-rich foods and lower intake of fat and sugar.”

Apart from encouraging healthy dietary habits, the Summer Camp program will also introduce students to the S.T.E.A.M educational framework (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) that develops knowledge in various aspects of mechanical engineering through hands-on modules. By combining engineering, physics, and mathematics principles, children are taught to design, analyze, manufacture, maintain and test mechanical systems. Camp participants will also enjoy art, dance, and field trips.

For more information, and/or make a financial contribution to the NW Community Center’s Summer Camp Program of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.