Here is Everything You Should Consider When Adopting a New Pet

Making the decision to adopt a new pet is quite a big deal. Before taking the plunge and taking home your new friend, it is best to do a little self-evaluation and research to ensure you are at the right place in your life and have room for a pet. The worst mistake a new pet owner can make is underestimating the amount of work that goes into caring for a pet and ultimately having to rehome the pet because they could not handle the responsibility.

What Is Your Current Lifestyle And How Does A New Pet Fit In

Many people that want a pet do not understand the demands that are required to care for the pet.

If you adopt a dog, you will be responsible for taking the dog outside several times a day with one or two long walks per day. This will give time for the dog to alleviate themselves and also get the much-needed exercise that will help keep their bodies strong and healthy. If you work all day, you may have to say no to the after-work happy hour invite so that you can go home and let the dog outside. If you travel often, you need to be prepared to put your dog in overnight boarding or have a friend take care of your pup.

If you adopt a cat, the demands are a little less needed than a dog. Cats can be pretty self-sufficient. They are trained to alleviate themselves in a litter box. Cats do like attention and love so it is good to spend time with them but can manage if you are away all day as long as they have adequate food and water available. If you travel, cats can usually stay home alone for a day or two but you may want to have someone check in on them and replenish their food and water by the third day.

What Type Of Pet Or Breed Would Be Best For You

Whether you are considering a dog, cat, or other species, it is best to do research on various breeds and types of animals. Having an understanding of their characteristics, personalities, potential health concerns, and overall needs will help you to see if that pet will be a good choice for you.

An example of people not doing their research with Pitbulls. Pitbulls have a bad rep of being fighter dogs, however, they can be very sweet animals. There was a boom with pitbull adoptions and many of those people did not do their research to learn about the personality traits and the physical needs of this breed. Many could not handle their lifestyle and gave up. That is why we see many Pitbulls at the Humaine Societies across the United States.

What Expenses To Expect When Caring For A Pet

There are many expenses that will arise when you care for a pet. First, there are the adoption fees, several rounds of vaccines, and spaying or neutering costs within the first year of a young animal’s life. If your pet is trainable, you may want to get the pet professionally trained so it can abide by commands in the household.

If you are a person that goes out of town, you will need to make arrangements for overnight boarding for your pet while you are out of town.

As the pet ages, it will need annual wellness checks, annual vaccines, and occasional lab work. This preventative care will help you and your vet detect early signs of illness or health concerns.

On top of that, you need to understand that emergencies do happen. There will come a time where your pet may be ill, not able to move, or injured. This will require emergency veterinarian service which may leave you in debilitating debt. Many people these days have opted to put their pets on pet insurance plans. These plans are available by paying a monthly premium. The premium price is based on the pet’s age, gender, and breed type. With insurance, should an emergency arise, the pet owner will only be responsible for a deductible to pay for the cost of the emergency care.

Give Your Pet The Forever Home They Deserve

When you adopt a new pet, it is not just temporary accommodation. You are welcoming that pet into your life forever. By doing your due diligence and finding out which pet and breed will best complement your lifestyle, you will have a successful adoption. Enjoy your new pet for years and years to come.