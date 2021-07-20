HADASSAH PRESENTS HEALTHY HIGH HOLIDAY COOKING WITH RENOWNED CHEF JENN LOUIS

CHAMBER MEMBER UPDATE

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Celebrate the High Holidays in prayer and with the delicious healthy High Holiday dishes you learned to prepare from Chef Jenn Louis at the virtual cooking demo offered by the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:00pm EST.

Join renowned Chef Jenn Louis – cook, author, teacher and advocate for the homeless as she shows participants how to make recipes from her cookbooks: “Pasta By Hand,” “The Book of Greens,” and The Chicken Soup Manifesto.”

Chef Jenn, a competitor in Bravo’s Top Chef Masters, awarded the “Best New Chef Award” by Wine & Food Magazine 2011, and two-time nominee for the James Beard Foundation Award of Best Chef: Northwest, provides homemade meals to homeless tent camps in the Portland, Oregon area. If this wasn’t enough, when cooking demo participants order cookbooks available through her website www.jennlouis.com, Chef Louis will donate 10% of sales back to Hadassah!

Be a part of the Healthy High Holiday cooking demo at the cost of $36.00 per person. To register, please visit:

https://hadassahflorida.networkforgood.com/events/30084-far-chef-jenn.

Upon registration you will receive an email confirmation with the link to the virtual Healthy High Holiday cooking with Chef Jenn Louis. Funds earmarked for Operating Room – Round Building at Hadassah Hospital – Ein Kerem. Additional levels of Giving available.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region serves 50 chapters in Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. Its office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 561-498-1012, [email protected].

Hadassah Florida Atlantic is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA), is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, Associates and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization’s (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world- renowned medical research.

HMO serves without regard to race, religion or nationality. For more information, visit www.hadassah.org.